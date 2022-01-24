Inter Parfums sees Q4 revenue of $210.8M

  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is trading +3.15% higher post-market after guiding record Q4 and full year 2021 net sales.
  • For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net sales is expected to be record $210.8M (+15% Y/Y).
  • Consolidated Q4 net sales grew 15% Y/Y at comparable foreign currency exchange rates.
  • For full year 2021, net sales is seen at $879.6M, up 63% Y/Y.
  • With better-than-expected sales in the final quarter of the year, the firm raised its guidance for 2021 net income per diluted share from $2.45 to $2.65.
  • Inter Parfums plans to announce Q4 and FY21 results on or about, March 1, 2022.
  • Additionally, the fragrance firm has also lifted its FY22 guidance, expecting net sales of $975M and net income per diluted share of $3.00.
