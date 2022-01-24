Firsthand Technology Value Fund reports prelim NAV of $13.75 as of Dec'21
Jan. 24, 2022 5:28 PM ETFirsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) reported preliminary NAV of $13.75/share as of Dec. 31, 2021, with top five holdings - IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Revasum, Pivotal Systems, and Hera Systems.
- The Fund's prelim net assets as of Dec. 31, 2021 include cash and cash equivalents of ~$0.09 per share.
- Preliminary total investments stood at $91.1M, or ~$13.22 per share; as of Dec. 31, 2021, the Fund’s top five holdings constituted 91.3% of its preliminary net assets, and 95.0% of its preliminary total investments.