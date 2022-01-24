Fluor JV starts work on rebuilding Chicago Transit Authority’s North Main Line
Jan. 24, 2022 5:37 PM ETFLRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) and its joint venture partner Walsh Construction broke ground to rebuild and straighten a section of Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) North Main Line Red and Purple Line track structure.
- The JV will build a new closed-deck track structure with sound walls on the North Main line that is expected to reduce train noise.
- As part of the project, the JV is also installing a new signal system on 23 track miles that will improve train flow and service reliability.
- The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.