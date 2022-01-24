Customers Bancorp tops Q4 estimates even as key profitability metrics lose momentum
Jan. 24, 2022 5:52 PM ETCustomers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Customers Bank (NYSE:CUBI) Q4 results come in better-than-expected even as net interest income, non-interest income and loans lose some steam.
- Q4 total loans and leases, including PPP loans, of $14.6B slips 8.0% from the year-ago period. As the same time, deposits of $16.8B jump 48.3% from Q4 2020.
- Net interest income of $193.7M in Q4 edges lower by $26.2M from the prior period, primarily due to lower PPP loan forgiveness from the first two rounds and the latest round, which resulted in lower net deferred loan origination fees.
- Non-interest income of $17.0M in Q4 also declines by $8.6M from the third quarter, primarily due to lower gains from the sale of investment securities and consumer installment loans.
- Digital asset-related deposits of $1.9B soars 27% in the fourth quarter.
- Q4 efficiency ratio of 38.70% vs. 43.56% in Q4 2020.
- Looking ahead, the company projects core earnings, excluding PPP, to be at $4.75-5.00 this year and well over $6.00 in 2023, two to three years ahead of its prior guidance of $6.00 by 2025/2026, Chairman and CEO Jay Sidhu states. This compares with the Dec. 2022 EPS consensus of $6.64 and Dec. 2023 at $5.66.
- Earlier, Customers Bank Q4 EPS of $2.92 beats the consensus by $0.05.