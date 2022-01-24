Hot Stocks: EV volatility; KSS takeover talk; PGR new high; SNAP sets low; OPK plunges on FDA decision
Jan. 24, 2022 6:23 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS), SNAPPGR, OPK, TSLA, NIO, ARVL, RIDE, QS, WKHS, RIVN, M, URBNBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- An early bloodbath turned into a positive finish for Wall Street, as the major averages staged a massive late-day rebound to record modest gains on the session. An early retreat had the S&P 500 down nearly 4% at one point, but the index managed to score a 12-point gain by the close, ending the day back above 4,400.
- The electric vehicle space provided a microcosm of Monday's volatility. Early losses were met with a late-day recovery, with the sector ending the session with mixed results.
- Elsewhere, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stood above the general market dynamics, expanding its value by more than a third thanks to swirling takeover speculation. Meanwhile, Progressive (NYSE:PGR) became one of the few stocks to manage a new 52-week high amid the recent selling pressure.
- Turning to some of the standout decliners on the day, OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) wasn't saved by a late-day buying spree. Rather, the stock lost nearly a quarter of its value on a disappointing regulatory decision.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) received some support during the afternoon, allowing it to cut its losses. However, a bearish analyst comment still sent the stock to a fresh 52-week low.
Sector In Focus
- Electric vehicle stocks provided a prime example of the volatility Wall Street experienced on Monday. The sector eventually finished mixed, with some high-profile names rebounding from early declines while others were unable to completely shake off an initial selling spree.
- Like other speculative sectors that received a lot of attention in 2021, the EV group has been hard hit in early 2022. The prospects of higher interest rates have contracted the valuation prospects for the stocks.
- This process continued early in Monday's session, with a sharp slide during the first several hours. However, the general recovery late in the session allowed many EV stocks to substantially cut their losses, with some names crawling into positive territory by the close.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), for instance, reached an intraday low of $851.49, its lowest mark since mid-October and a decline of almost 10% on the session. However, the stock bounced back during the afternoon, allowing it to close at $930. This represented an overall decline of about 1.5% on the day.
- Some representatives of the sector continued to show notable losses into the close. Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trimmed early declines but both still finished about 9% lower for the session.
- Meanwhile, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) turned an early slide into a gain of more than 5% by the close. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) eked out gains as well, while Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) cut its losses to less than 1%.
Standout Gainer
- Buyout speculation sent Kohl's (KSS) higher by about 36%. The rally came as several reports surfaced over the weekend pointing to strong private equity interest in the retailer.
- On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value offered $64 per share to take KSS private. This would equate to a price of about $9B.
- This was followed up on Monday with a Bloomberg report that Sycamore Partners has considered a bid.
- Bolstered by the news, KSS rallied $16.87 to finish Monday at $63.71. The advance took the stock to the high end of a broad trading range that has held it since early 2021. Shares also recorded their highest close since May.
- The news gave a boost to other retailers as well. Macy's (NYSE:M) climbed 18%, while Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) advanced nearly 10%.
Standout Loser
- OPKO Health (OPK) plunged nearly 24% after the company revealed a regulatory setback for its growth hormone.
- The company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected marketing approval for the firm's somatrogon as a treatment for children with growth hormone deficiency.
- Pfizer, OPK's developmental partner on somatrogon, said it was evaluating comments the FDA included in a complete response letter to the application. The companies reported that this process was meant to find "an appropriate path forward" for the drug.
- OPK dropped $1.01 to close at $3.23. The stock also recorded an intraday 52-week low of $3.18.
Notable New High
- Even with the huge rebound during the session, precious few stocks were able to set 52-week highs during the day. The sell-off over the last few weeks has taken most shares away from their yearly peaks.
- Insurance provider Progressive (PGR) was an exception to this trend. The stock has been rising in stair-step fashion since mid-November. Another leg up on Monday allowed shares to edge above a recent trading range to set a new high.
- The stock climbed $1.86 on the session to close at $109.88. This represented an advance of nearly 2%. The stock also established a fresh intraday 52-week high of $111.13.
- Overall, PGR has climbed about 16% over the past six months.
Notable New Low
- Although the substantial recovery the market staged late in the session allowed the stock to recoup most of its early losses, Snap (SNAP) still finished Monday's session with a 1% decline, dragged down by a bearish analyst comment. The slide bought the stock to a fresh 52-week low.
- SNAP plunged during the first several hours of Monday's action following a downgrade from Wedbush. The firm lowered its rating to Neutral from Outperform, blaming recent changes to Apple's iOS privacy policy and competition from TikTok.
- The downgrade, along with the general market selling pressure, sent SNAP sharply lower in early action. The stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $28.02 -- representing a slide of nearly 13% on the day.
- However, shares reversed course in the middle of the day, part of the general recovery on Wall Street. The comeback allowed SNAP to close at $31.80, a decline of about 32 cents compared to Friday's finish.
- Still, the retreat brought SNAP to a new 52-week closing low, with the stock losing about 58% of its value over the past six months.
