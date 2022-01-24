PG&E proposes 1,600 MW of new battery energy storage capacity
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it is proposing nine new battery energy storage projects, as part of a push to support California's greenhouse gas reduction policy and to replace electricity generation from the anticipated retirements of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant and natural gas plants in the state.
- If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, the proposed projects would have a total capacity of nearly 1,600 MW, which would bring PG&E's total battery energy storage system capacity to more than 3,300 MW by 2024.
- The announcement follows CPUC's June 2021 decision ordering California's major investor-owned utilities to collectively add 11.5 GW of new electricity resources to support the state's plans to decarbonize its power grid.
- Last week, PG&E ended its five-year felony probation with the judge supervising the company calling it a "continuing menace to California."