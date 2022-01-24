Rio Tinto, Mongolian government reach deal to advance Oyu Tolgoi project

Jan. 24, 2022

Mongolia"s Biggest Foreign Investment The Oyu Tolgoi Mine

  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it reached agreements with Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Mongolia's government that will lead to the start of underground operations at the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine.
  • Under the deal terms, Turquoise Hill will waive a $2.4B carry account loan to the government and agrees to "a comprehensive and binding, amended funding arrangement" with Rio, while the two companies also pledge to improve cooperation with the state-owned company in monitoring the underground development and enhancing environmental, social and governance related matters.
  • Rio says it now expects first sustainable output from Oyu Tolgoi's underground project in H1 2023, with average production expected at ~500K metric tons/year of copper during 2028-36 from the open pit and underground.
  • The "landmark" agreement is welcome news for Rio Tinto, coming days after Serbia's government revoked all licenses related to the company's planned $2.4B lithium project.
