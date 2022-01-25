Repsol threatened with fines, refinery suspension after Peru oil spill
Jan. 24, 2022 7:23 PM ETRepsol, S.A. (REPYY), REPYFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Peru's government threatens to fine Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) for causing a large oil spill blamed on unusual waves triggered by a volcanic eruption in Tonga.
- The spill occurred on January 15 as a tanker was unloading at Repsol's La Pampilla refinery 30 km north of Lima.
- Peru's Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez says the government is evaluating its legal options, noting that some groups are calling for the cancellation of the refinery's contract or even its expropriation over the disaster.
- Vásquez says prosecutors are investigating the case for alleged environmental crimes and the state is evaluating compensation.
- The environment minister has said the company will face a ~$34M fine plus the cost of the cleanup operation and perhaps compensation to hundreds of fishermen, hoteliers and restaurateurs who have lost income due to the spill.
- Peru has declared an "environmental emergency," saying a clean-up and monitoring operation is underway on 21 beaches, and the oil has spread 40 km from the refinery.
- Repsol says the cleanup will take until at least the end of February.
