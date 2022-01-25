Aerial surveys detect ~30 methane 'super-emitters' in Permian Basin - Reuters
- Oil and gas facilities across the Permian Basin have "persistently" released large amounts of methane over the past three years, emitting the equivalent annual climate pollution from 500K cars, Reuters reports, citing aerial surveys conducted by the Environmental Defense Fund and research group Carbon Mapper.
- The "super-emitters" account for just .001% of the Permian Basin's oil and gas infrastructure but emit ~100K metric tons/year of methane, according to the report.
- EDF and Carbon Mapper have not disclosed the companies owning the biggest emitting sources, but Reuters says its review of the facilities' coordinates indicates the plumes identified by the study appear to be linked to facilities owned by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA).
- New regulations proposed last year by the Biden administration would cut methane emissions from the oil and gas industry by nearly 75% by 2030.