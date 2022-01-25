Change Healthcare is said to consider asset sales in UnitedHealth deal
Jan. 24, 2022 9:46 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNHUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is said to consider selling some assets in order to help gain regulator approval for its sale to UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
- Change Healthcare (CHNG) is working with advisers on potential sale of its payment integrity business, ClaimsXten, according to a Bloomberg report. ClaimsXten may be valued at more than $1B in a sale. There's no certainty a sale agreement will be struck or that it will be enough to satisfy regulators.
- The report comes as the $13B transaction has drawn scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators. Last month UNH pushed back the deadline to complete its merger with Change Healthcare (CHNG) to April 5 as it works to gain regulatory approval for the deal. In November, the companies agreed with the Department of Justice to not complete the transaction before Feb. 22.
- Last week, UnitedHealth tops revenue estimates as Optum business outperforms.
- Change Healthcare is scheduled to report Q3 results on Feb. 2.