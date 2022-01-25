Bachoco concludes acquisition of RYC Alimentos in Mexico
Jan. 24, 2022 11:57 PM ETIndustrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) announces that the agreement to purchase 100% of the stocks of RYC Alimentos, has concluded.
- The agreement contemplates the acquisition of 2 plants located in Puebla and approx. 21 stores located in 4 states of the Mexican Republic (Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tlaxcala).
- The stockholder’s equity of this company is valued at ~$61M. RYC produces and sells further processed and value-added products, with net sales around $150M per year.
- RYC is a multiprotein meat processor and distributor with productive facilities in Puebla, Mexico.
- IBA announced acquisition of RYC in December 2021.