Walmart mulls 'strategic alternatives' for its Central American Business - Reuters
Jan. 25, 2022 12:30 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- In order to focus more on the Mexican market, Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Mexico unit is considering "strategic alternatives" to its operations in Central America, including a sale or joint venture, Reuters reports.
- Walmart de Mexico, known locally as Walmex, runs about 860 stores in Central America, making up almost a fourth of its footprint.
- "We think there can be attractive opportunities for greater growth in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua," the company said in a statement.
- "These alternatives could include, but are not limited to, potential joint ventures, partnerships or strategic alliances, a sale, or other transactions."
- During Q3 2021, Walmex opened 31 new stores - 28 in Mexico and three in Central America.
- Walmex plans to prioritize its business in Costa Rica and Guatemala, as well as its sprawling operations in Mexico.
- Walmex's revenue in Central American rose 13.9% Y/Y to $1.5B in Q3 2021, with 22.4% growth in operating income, and 14.6% rise in EBITDA.
- Walmart has pulled back in recent years from markets where it wasn’t able to grow profitably, such as Brazil and the U.K., in an effort to refocus on big bets such as India and China.
- Recently, Keybanc lowered the retailer to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight amid inflationary pressures.