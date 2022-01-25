Logitech Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.31, revenue of $1.63B beats by $180M

Jan. 25, 2022 12:38 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Logitech press release (NASDAQ:LOGI): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $1.63B (-2.4% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
  • Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2022 annual outlook to between 2 and 5% sales growth in constant currency, and between $850M and $900M in non-GAAP operating income, compared to previous outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus 5%, and $800M to $850M in non-GAAP operating income.
  • “I’m excited to now have in sight a fiscal year of growth for FY 2022, on top of last year’s remarkable performance,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech President and CEO.
