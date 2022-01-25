Asia-Pacific stocks mostly lower amid geopolitical tension between Russia- Ukraine
Jan. 25, 2022 1:08 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -1.72%.
- China +0.04%.
- Hong Kong flat.
- Australia -2.48%. Banks, miners and oil stocks all tumbled across the board.
- Inflation in Australia rose with headline CPI surging 1.3% Q/Q in Q4 vs. forecast of +1.0%, and 3.5% for the year vs. 3.2% expected.
- The trimmed mean measure of core inflation jumped 1.0% Q/Q compared to estimate of +0.7%, and rose +2.6% Y/Y vs. 2.4% expected.
- Earlier, the Reserve Bank of Australia expected core inflation would not reach 2.5% until the end of 2023, a major reason it did not expect to hike rates this year.
- U.S. markets were volatile on Monday fueled by concerns over U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- The Dow rallied after being down 1,115 points at one point, closing up 99.13 points, or 0.3%, at 34,364.50. The S&P 500 finished 0.3% higher at 4,410.13. Nasdaq turned positive after being down as much as 4.9% earlier in the session, gaining 0.6% at 13,855.13.
- Oil prices bounced back as growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East fuelled concerns over possible supply disruptions - Reuters.
- Brent crude futures rose 0.7%, to $86.87 a barrel, reversing a 1.8% fall in the previous session. U.S. WTI crude futures climbed 0.5%, to $83.76 a barrel, having slid 2.2% on Monday.
- Gold prices were steady. Spot gold was little changed at $1,841.44 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,842.10. Spot silver fell 0.7% to $23.79 an ounce. Palladium shed 0.5% to $2,137.00 and platinum slipped 0.8% to $1,018.50.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.72%; S&P 500 -1.02%; Nasdaq -1.31%.