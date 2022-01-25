FDA grants priority review to Genentech’s Evrysdi for pre-symptomatic newborn babies with SMA
Jan. 25, 2022 1:48 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), PTCTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit, Genentech announces that the FDA has granted priority review of a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for the use of Evrysdi (risdiplam) to treat pre-symptomatic babies under two months of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
- The sNDA incorporates interim data from the RAINBOWFISH study, which shows the majority of pre-symptomatic babies treated with Evrysdi achieved key milestones such as sitting, standing, walking and maintained the ability to swallow following 12 months of treatment.
- Evrysdi’s existing FDA label is for the treatment of SMA in adults, children and babies two months and older. If approved, Evrysdi would be the first medicine administered at home for pre-symptomatic babies with SMA.
- Genentech leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT).
- Evrysdi is a survival motor neuron 2 (SMN2) splicing modifier designed to treat SMA caused by mutations in chromosome 5q that lead to SMN protein deficiency. It is administered daily at home in liquid form by mouth or by feeding tube. The drug is currently approved in 70 countries and the dossier is under review in a further 31 countries.
- SMA is a severe, progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal.