Hyundai Motor reports Q4 results
Jan. 25, 2022 2:28 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)HYMOF, HYMPF, HYMPY, HZNDFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hyundai Motor press release (OTCPK:HYMTF): Q4 KRW701.4B
- Revenue of KRW31.27T (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Operating profit margin of 4.9%.
- In Q4, the company sold 960,639 units around the globe in the October-December period, a decrease of 15.7% Y/Y. Sales in markets outside of Korea were down by 17.2% to 774,643 units as the global chip shortage hit most markets around the world. Sales in Korea gained 8.9% to 185,996 units.
- In 2022, the company guides for 13~14% of consolidated revenue growth and 5.5~6.5% annual consolidated operating profit margin. Hyundai aims for total vehicle sales of over 4.3M units this year.
- Hyundai increased its 2021 year-end dividend at KRW 4,000 per common share, up KRW 1,000 from 2020.