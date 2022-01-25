Evotec forms partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in ophthalmology
Jan. 25, 2022 2:39 AM ETEvotec SE - ADR (EVO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) has entered a target and drug discovery partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, focusing on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based disease modelling for ophthalmologic disorders.
- Through phenotypic screening of human iPSC-derived cells, Evotec will identify small molecules able to modulate disease phenotypes, and then validate the underlying promising targets for potential therapeutic interventions.
- Boehringer Ingelheim will then continue with the discovery and development of potential therapeutic candidates.
- Besides an undisclosed upfront and FTE-based research payment, Evotec will continue to benefit from the successful further development of the candidates in the form of milestones and layered royalties.