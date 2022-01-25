Evotec forms partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in ophthalmology

Jan. 25, 2022 2:39 AM ETEvotec SE - ADR (EVO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Your health is a serious subject around here

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

  • Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) has entered a target and drug discovery partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, focusing on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based disease modelling for ophthalmologic disorders.
  • Through phenotypic screening of human iPSC-derived cells, Evotec will identify small molecules able to modulate disease phenotypes, and then validate the underlying promising targets for potential therapeutic interventions.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim will then continue with the discovery and development of potential therapeutic candidates.
  • Besides an undisclosed upfront and FTE-based research payment, Evotec will continue to benefit from the successful further development of the candidates in the form of milestones and layered royalties.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.