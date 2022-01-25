United Microelectronics GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03, revenue of $2.14B beats by $70M
Jan. 25, 2022 3:50 AM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- United Microelectronics press release (NYSE:UMC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $2.14B (+30.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Gross margin: 39.1%; Operating margin: 29.8%
- Capacity utilization rate: 100%+
First Quarter 2022 Outlook (Q/Q Guidance):
Wafer Shipments: to remain flat
ASP in USD: To increase by 5%
- Gross Profit Margin: To be ~40%
- Capacity Utilization: 100%
- 2022 CAPEX: $3B
- “In the fourth quarter, strong demand continued to drive full loading across our fabs, while overall wafer shipments grew 1.7% QoQ to 2.55 million 8-inch equivalents," said Jason Wang, UMC co-president.