United Microelectronics GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03, revenue of $2.14B beats by $70M

Jan. 25, 2022 3:50 AM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • United Microelectronics press release (NYSE:UMC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $2.14B (+30.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Gross margin: 39.1%; Operating margin: 29.8%
  • Capacity utilization rate: 100%+

  • First Quarter 2022 Outlook (Q/Q Guidance):

  • Wafer Shipments: to remain flat

  • ASP in USD: To increase by 5%

  • Gross Profit Margin: To be ~40%
  • Capacity Utilization: 100%
  • 2022 CAPEX: $3B
  • “In the fourth quarter, strong demand continued to drive full loading across our fabs, while overall wafer shipments grew 1.7% QoQ to 2.55 million 8-inch equivalents," said Jason Wang, UMC co-president.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.