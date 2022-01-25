European indices in green shrugging off volatility in global markets

Jan. 25, 2022 4:19 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Cash

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

  • London +0.26%.
  • Germany +0.32%.
  • France +0.52%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.5%, with basic resources leading gains.
  • Volatility is hitting markets ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday, with U.S.-Russia tension over Ukraine also buffeting sentiment.
  • Global equities at one point wiped almost $3T on Monday, before a dramatic reversal saw major U.S. benchmarks end in the green.
  • Ericsson climbed 8% after reporting Q4 results, with profits bolstered by high demand for 5G network equipment.
  • The FOMC starts its two-day meeting on Tuesday at which it will decide on the next steps for U.S. monetary policy.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.75%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.09%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield up two basis points to 1.15%.
  • European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.57%; CAC -1.21%; DAX +0.44% and EURO STOXX +0.32%.
