European indices in green shrugging off volatility in global markets
Jan. 25, 2022 4:19 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.26%.
- Germany +0.32%.
- France +0.52%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.5%, with basic resources leading gains.
- Volatility is hitting markets ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday, with U.S.-Russia tension over Ukraine also buffeting sentiment.
- Global equities at one point wiped almost $3T on Monday, before a dramatic reversal saw major U.S. benchmarks end in the green.
- Ericsson climbed 8% after reporting Q4 results, with profits bolstered by high demand for 5G network equipment.
- The FOMC starts its two-day meeting on Tuesday at which it will decide on the next steps for U.S. monetary policy.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.75%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.09%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield up two basis points to 1.15%.
- European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.57%; CAC -1.21%; DAX +0.44% and EURO STOXX +0.32%.