Market volatility: Stock futures plunge again after comeback session
Jan. 25, 2022 4:31 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), SPY, DIABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Things are getting wild in equity markets as traders try to size up the latest outsized moves. A rowdy session on Monday saw the biggest Nasdaq comeback since 2008, as the index ended the day up 0.6% following a midday plunge of nearly 5%. Similar movement was seen with the Dow and S&P 500, which both ended the session in the green despite an earlier plunge of 3.3% and 4% (at one point the S&P 500 even fell into correction territory).
- Quote: "The buyers are coming in to buy the dip here," said Lindsey Bell, chief money and markets strategist at Ally Invest. "Things looked a little bit over-stretched to the oversold side, so it's not surprising. But that doesn't mean we are going to be in the clear. There is a lot that we have going on this week."
- That forecast couldn't be more on point, with stock index futures plunging again overnight. At the time of writing, the Dow is off more than 250 points, while contacts linked to the S&P and Nasdaq are down 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Investors are nervous about red-hot landscape and accompanying rising rate environment in 2022, as well as the risk of a policy mistake. There are also fears that the economy is losing (or could lose) some momentum or that earnings season may not be perceived as positively as it has been in the past.
- Analyst commentary: "We're in what I call the triple threat of... rapidly rising rates, and the market has been working overtime, as have all of the algorithms, to try to figure out what that means, and what that pace means for valuations and global equities," explained UBS Private Wealth Management's Alli McCartney explained. "For the last decade, the market has been able to count on the Fed to support growth. It is now swinging the pendulum and having very different acts to take care, and the market is figuring out what that means for valuations."