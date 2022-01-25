Full Truck Alliance reports Q4 GTV growth of 22.1%

Jan. 25, 2022 4:33 AM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) has facilitated 34.8M fulfilled orders with Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of RMB69.5B in Q4, representing 41.6% and 22.1% Y/Y growth.
  • Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and CEO commented, "In an extension of the robust momentum we saw throughout the year, we are pleased to have capped off a successful 2021 with excellent fourth quarter operating performance. We have achieved this by relentlessly focusing on increasing the frequency of use by our regular users, a drive supported by our increasingly efficient matching and optimized product functions."
