J.P. Morgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Viva Wallet

Jan. 25, 2022 5:32 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

business hand pushing acquisition button

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) to acquire an ownership stake of ~ 49 percent in European cloud-based payments fintech company Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The strategic investment sets the stage for expanded future omnichannel merchant acquiring capabilities for European SMBs, value-added services and payments innovation.
  • The addition is a natural fit for J.P. Morgan’s Payments business – which combines corporate treasury services, trade finance, card and merchant services capabilities – to deliver an integrated payments experience to clients across the economy.
  • Last year, it entered into a strategic partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services AG, with plans to acquire a controlling interest of close to 75% in the car manufacturer’s payments platform to enhance the bank’s digital payment capabilities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.