Capricor jumps 12% after CAP-1002 commercialization deal in U.S. for treatment of DMD

Jan. 25, 2022

  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) soars 12.4% premarket after entering into a partnership with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., a Japanese pharmaceutical company, for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of Capricor’s CAP-1002 in U.S., for treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare neuromuscular disease with limited treatment options.
  • Capricor’s proprietary cell therapy, CAP-1002, is comprised of human allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells, which have demonstrated positive results in patients with DMD.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Capricor will receive an upfront payment of $30M with potential additional milestone payments of up to $705M.
  • CAPR will be responsible for the conduct of HOPE-3 as well as the manufacturing of CAP-1002. Nippon Shinyaku will be responsible for the distribution of CAP-1002 in U.S.
  • Capricor will sell commercial product to Nippon Shinyaku and in addition will receive a meaningful, double-digit share of product revenue and additional development and sales-based milestone payments.
  • Phase 3, HOPE-3, will commence shortly and is expected to be the pivotal trial for CAP-1002 in DMD. Pending marketing approval of CAP-1002 by the FDA, Capricor would be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher based on its designation as a rare pediatric disease.
