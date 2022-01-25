Morgan Stanley thinks the S&P 500 can plunge another 10%, others disagree
Jan. 25, 2022 5:38 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Many are weighing in on the future direction of the market, with volatility plaguing traders since the beginning of 2022. A rowdy session on Monday saw the biggest Nasdaq comeback since 2008, only to be followed by another stock futures selloff this morning.
- The bears: "The game has changed," said Michael Lewis, Barclays's head of U.S. stock trading. "It's going to be a tough year. It's going to be a tough year for people to make money. From 2009 to 2021, you've been paid to buy the dip. I don't think you buy the dip anymore."
- "This type of action is just not comforting. I don't think anybody is going home feeling like they've got this thing nailed even if they bought the lows," said Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley. "We think the slowing growth narrative is the one that is going to be more important. It's not a recession or anything like that... but the S&P 500 [is vulnerable to another 10% plunge] below 4,000 in the next three to four weeks. At the level, we'd start to get constructive given our base case of the index of 4,400 by year end."
- "The data hasn't been soft enough for the Fed to stop the tightening process. Some companies may also take the opportunity during earnings season to lower the bar a bit because it's a tough operating environment. We're not making a big bet on cyclicals here like we were a year ago because growth is decelerating. People got a little too excited on these cyclical parts of the market, and we think that's wrong-footed."
- The bulls: "Considering expectations for solid gains in the economy and corporate profits... we're not convinced the fundamentals support any near-term technical weakness beyond the classic 10% correction," said John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management. "A review of the technical and fundamental backdrops suggests a bottom is forming."
- "These kinds of bottoms tend to be revisited, as the [S&P 500 has] now fallen 10% from its high, and those who bought at the lows today will scalp their gains," added CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer. "The bottom line: If you bought into Monday's weakness as I've been telling you to do... if you bought into what sure looked like a crescendo of selling, then I think you'll end up being happy with your decision."