Eat Beyond to acquire Mylk Brands by way of plan of arrangement
Jan. 25, 2022 5:44 AM ETEat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (EATBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Eat Beyond Global (OTCPK:EATBF) has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Mylk Brands, a British Columbia corporation and sole shareholder of Fresh Start Beverage Company d/b/a Banana Wave.
- Pursuant to the pact, it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mylk Brands by way of a court approved plan of arrangement for total consideration of ~C$11.5M at a deemed price of $0.52.
- Banana Wave is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
- After giving effect to the transaction, Mylk shareholders will hold approximately 39% ownership in the pro-forma company.
- The deal has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both Eat Beyond and Mylk.