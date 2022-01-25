Eat Beyond to acquire Mylk Brands by way of plan of arrangement

Jan. 25, 2022 5:44 AM ETEat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (EATBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Eat Beyond Global (OTCPK:EATBF) has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Mylk Brands, a British Columbia corporation and sole shareholder of Fresh Start Beverage Company d/b/a Banana Wave.
  • Pursuant to the pact, it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mylk Brands by way of a court approved plan of arrangement for total consideration of ~C$11.5M at a deemed price of $0.52.
  • Banana Wave is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
  • After giving effect to the transaction, Mylk shareholders will hold approximately 39% ownership in the pro-forma company.
  • The deal has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both Eat Beyond and Mylk.
