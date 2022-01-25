HPE Greenlake to expand core cloud offering and enhance desktop-as-a-service for CDW ServicewWorks
Jan. 25, 2022 5:46 AM ETCDW Corporation (CDW), HPEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to enhance its core UK cloud suite of products called ServiceWorks.
- HPE GreenLake will enable ServiceWorks to meet increasing demand, accelerate deployment of new services and improve overall customer experience for its Desktop-as-a-Service platform.
- “HPE GreenLake is a highly flexible cloud platform because it offers the ability to scale for extra demand allowing CDW to grow its business with full financial flexibility and predictability and enabling them to meet customer demand,” said Sue Preston, Vice President and General Manager, HPE Pointnext and HPE GreenLake, UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa at HPE. “Our collaboration with CDW further enhances our global partner ecosystem for HPE GreenLake and provides customers with more choices for their different applications and workloads.”
- HPE shares down 1% premarket.