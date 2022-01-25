FDA puts on hold Mustang Bio's IND application for MB-207 in rare genetic disorder
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) announces that the FDA has issued a hold, pending Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) clearance, on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application.
- Application is for pivotal Phase 2 multicenter study to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MB-207, a lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of patients with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID), also known as bubble boy disease.
- “In light of our positive experience managing the prior MB-107 CMC hold, and our ability to secure FDA clearance to proceed with that program, we believe that our CMC team is well positioned to address the Agency’s concerns around MB-207 once additional clarification of the hold becomes available," said Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang.
- XSCID is a rare genetic disorder, characterized by the absence or lack of function of key immune cells, resulting in a severely compromised immune system and death by 1 year of age if untreated. Patients with XSCID have no T-cells or natural killer cells. XSCID patients are usually affected by severe bacterial, viral or fungal infections early in life and often present with interstitial lung disease, chronic diarrhea and failure to thrive.