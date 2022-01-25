ScanReach teams up with KVH Watch Cloud Connect for maritime IoT
Jan. 25, 2022 5:56 AM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) announced that ScanReach, an innovator in onboard wireless connectivity solutions has joined the KVH Watch Solution Partner program and will offer KVH Watch Cloud Connect services.
- ScanReach’s breakthrough onboard wireless connectivity technology enables data to travel anywhere on the vessel without cabling; combined with KVH Watch Cloud Connect, the data will travel to the cloud for useful data analysis to improve vessel performance.
- KVH recently expanded its suite of KVH Watch maritime IoT solutions with Cloud Connect.
- Cloud Connect is part of the KVH Watch maritime IoT suite, which includes the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text via KVH’s global HTS network.