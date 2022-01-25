Keyarch Acquisition Corporation kicks-off trading today after raising $100M in IPO
- Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (KYCHU) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10.00 per unit.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M units.
- The units are expected to commence trading today on Nasdaq.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the company, one-half of one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the company at $11.50 per share.
- The company intends to focus its search for a target on disruptive technology and innovative services companies in developed economies such as the U.S. and Israel, and Southeast Asia, but may pursue a target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry, sector or geographic location.
- The company will not undertake its initial business combination with any entity that is based in, located in or with its principal business operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau).
- The company is led by Chairman Fang Zhang, the founder, Managing Director, and CIO of alternative investment management firm Keywise Capital Management, and CEO and Director Kai Xiong, a Managing Partner at Keywise.