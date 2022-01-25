China Automotive Systems to develop eRCB steering systems for SCANIA's trucks and buses
Jan. 25, 2022 6:04 AM ETChina Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) has entered into an agreement with SCANIA AB to develop eRCB steering systems for SCANIA's trucks and buses.
- This eRCB steering system features an innovative twin electric motor structure with high output torque.
- The eRCB steering system is expected to become the world's first mass-produced fully electric intelligent power steering system for commercial vehicles.
- Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "We are excited to add another global OEM to our customer list and reach another major milestone as we continue to drive our international growth through continued innovation and superior quality. Due to the heavy payloads and tough road conditions, the commercial vehicle market is still dominated by traditional hydraulic steering systems, which presents a unique opportunity for our new product which is more environmentally friendly and driver friendly."