Fobi collaborates with Square
Jan. 25, 2022 6:10 AM ETFobi AI Inc. (FOBIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fobi AI (OTCQB:FOBIF) announces the partnership and integration of its Fobi platform with Square, owned by global technology company, Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc).
- The partnership includes the availability of the Fobi app on the Square App Marketplace for businesses of all types and sizes including those in the retail and food and beverage industries.
- The launch of Fobi’s app in the Square App Marketplace will give Fobi access to Square’s global sellers, which is expected to help drive customer acquisition and revenue for Fobi.
- The integration will offer Square sellers a unified platform for connecting and enhancing existing business tools in Fobi’s Insight Portal to monitor sales performance and gain customer insights.