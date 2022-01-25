West Pharmaceutical enters supply, technology pact with Corning
- West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced an exclusive supply and technology pact with Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).
- The new collaboration includes a multimillion-dollar investment to expand Corning's Valor Glass technology to enable advanced injectable drug packaging and delivery systems for the pharmaceutical industry with the goal of advancing patient safety and expanding access to life-saving treatments.
- The strategic collaboration will enable new, advanced pharmaceutical packaging solutions and further optimizes the materials science and manufacturing expertise of both companies to help bio-pharma producers navigate the complex regulatory environment and mitigate risk in bringing drugs to market.