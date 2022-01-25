Will Powell put in a word for the market at the latest Fed meeting?
Jan. 25, 2022 6:19 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- As the stock market continues to stumble in 2022, many are looking at the possibility of the Federal Reserve dialing back on its upcoming policy tightening. FOMC officials are meeting today and tomorrow for their January meeting, with Jerome Powell's closely watched press conference coming at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Investors will particularly be eyeing comments on three key areas, including interest rates, the tapering of asset purchases and a reduction of the central bank's balance sheet.
- Flashback: In recent years, the Fed has pivoted toward a dovish direction in the face market turmoil. One instance was in early 2016, when it flagged risks from an economic slowdown in China and strengthening U.S. dollar. The other came in late 2018, when stocks extended a selloff due to four rate hikes that year amid a policy tightening cycle.
- However, this time around, the Fed may be less inclined to halt its plans. Inflation has taken over the conversation - and what may come as a surprise to some investors - it is actually part of the central bank's dual mandate. Investors are even pricing in at least four rate hikes in 2022, with the 10-year Treasury yield soaring as much as 40 basis points to 1.9% in the first three weeks of the year.
- Analyst commentary: "We doubt that Chair Powell will feel much need to make soothing noises in Wednesday's press conference," wrote Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP. "I don't think anything the Fed is going to do is going to make the markets happy," added Louis Gargour, chief investment officer at LNG Capital.