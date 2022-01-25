Israel considers offering fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults - Reuters

  • Israeli government's advisory panel has recommended offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults, Reuters reports.
  • However, the fourth dose will be given on a condition that it is taken at least five months after receiving the third dose or an individual has recovered from the illness, the Health Ministry said.
  • Implementation of the measure is subject to approval by the ministry's director-general.
  • Earlier, Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer (PFE -1.1%)/BioNTech (BNTX -0.7%) vaccine to people over 60.
  • The recommendation follows findings which showed that fourth shot increases resistance against illness by three-to-five times in people over 60, compared to the thrice-vaccinated.
