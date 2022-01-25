General Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.03, revenue of $20.3B misses by $1.02B

Jan. 25, 2022 6:24 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • General Electric press release (NYSE:GE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.03, GAAP Net loss attr. to GE common shareholders is $3.9B.
  • Revenue of $20.3B (-3.5% Y/Y) misses by $1.02B.
  • Shares -4%.
  • Free cash flows (Non-GAAP) of $3.71B.
  • Total orders $22.1B, (5)%; organic orders (4)%
  • Industrial organic revenues* $19.6B.
  • Industrial profit margin (GAAP) 1.1%, (1,330) bps; adjusted Industrial profit margin* 9.0%, +280 bps org.
  • Continuing EPS (GAAP) $(3.24), unfavorable; adjusted EPS* $0.92, +$0.34
  • GE Industrial CFOA (GAAP) $2.4B, +$0.4B; GE Industrial FCF* $3.8B, $(0.5)B; $3.8B ex disc. factoring*, $(1.9)B
