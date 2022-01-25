SAP, Icertis expand partnership for enhanced contract management
Jan. 25, 2022 6:28 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Icertis announced an expanded partnership for enhanced contract management to help companies increase efficiency, minimize risk and realize the full intent of their agreements.
- The partnership includes a financial investment from SAP in Icertis for a joint product road map and deeper technological integration to deliver enterprise-wide value, including faster negotiations, greater compliance and AI-powered business insights and automation.
- As part of the expanded partnership, Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for SAP Ariba solutions and ICI for SAP Customer Experience solutions are now SAP Endorsed Apps, premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against cloud operations best practices.
- The expanded partnership builds on the existing relationship between SAP and Icertis, which began in 2020 to transform the source-to-pay and lead-to-cash processes through the integration of ICI with SAP® Ariba® and SAP Customer Experience solutions.