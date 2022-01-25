Stock market has a 'cathartic puke,' but is it a case of boot and rally?
Jan. 25, 2022 7:51 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQ, VIXSPX, INDU, DIA, TBT, TLT, XLU, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The stock market selloff on Monday brought the broader market into correction territory, a long-awaited shakeout for those questioning frothy valuations.
- The question is whether it also brought the kind of capitulation strategists and money managers look for where the market can start taking the next leg higher.
- The monster intraday comeback, where the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) rallied more than 5 percentage points from session lows actually clouded the issue.
- Futures point to big moves again, with S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY), Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) and Dow futures (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) all sharply lower. Unlike yesterday, though, rates are climbing, with the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) up 4 basis points to 1.78%.
- 'Cathartic puke.' Wells Fargo strategist Chris Harvey spies the type of capitulation in a "bend-not-break market."
- "Money moved from the weaker hands to the stronger hands yesterday," he said on Bloomberg.
- The market got three things it needed on Monday, he adds:
- Volatility - The S&P VIX (VIX) getting close to 39, which "we don't think is sustainable."
- Small-caps vs. large-caps - Small caps outperformed, which is often a sign of the "end of a very aggressive hedge-fund de-grossing (funds reducing long and short exposure)."
- Capitulation - Stocks see a "cathartic puke."
- This sets up buying opportunities for reopening plays as fundamentals are improving and there is "a pretty good opportunity to get aggressive and play the economy for now," he says.
- Correct, don't crash. "S&P 500 corrections are rare, with only 25 the past 40 years, clustered around crises," Ben Laidler, global market strategist at eToro writes. "They average a -16% fall over seven weeks and it pays to buy them, with markets typically higher on a 12-month view."
- "The key is avoiding 'crashes', which are much fewer (tech bubble, global financial crisis), but deeper and longer-lasting," he says. "It pays to be diversified, with a 16pp gap between best (utilities) (NYSEARCA:XLU) and worst (tech) (NYSEARCA:XLK) sectors."
- The key to this correction could be tomorrow's Fed announcement.
- "A balanced Fed at Wednesday’s meeting, as we expect, would help calm markets. A more hawkish Fed would stoke ‘policy mistake’ fear," Laidler says. "The yield curve is flattening and PMIs slumping. We are positive, focused on cheaper and faster growing sectors and international markets."
- Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub told Bloomberg there's "no smoking gun" that indicates long-term fundamentals have changed.
- He says much of yesterday was "collateral damage" as other stocks got caught up in repricing of stocks at "crazy high" levels, including meme stocks.
- Will Jay Powell mention the markets tomorrow?