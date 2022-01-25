Virgin Orbit to resell up to 330.3M shares

  • Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) trades 1.5% down premarket after it filed with the SEC to resell up to 330.3M shares, par value $0.0001/share, by certain of the selling securityholders; it will also issue 14.4M shares on the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase common stock; also resale of up to 6.8M shares of outstanding warrants which were originally issued in a private placement related to NextGen Acquisition IPO.
  • In August, the company had announced to go public through a business combination with SPAC NextGen Acquisition at $3.2B valuation.
  • Proceeds will be received only from any exercise of the warrants for cash which will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
