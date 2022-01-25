Victoria’s Secret, Regina Miracle International form JV for existing business in China
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) enters partnership agreement with Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited related to its existing company-owned business in China.
Both parties have formed a joint venture to operate all Victoria’s Secret stores and the related online business in China.
Under the terms, Victoria’s Secret will own 51 percent of the JV with Regina Miracle owning the remaining 49 percent.
Further, the Company does not anticipate this proposed transaction to have a material impact on the previously affirmed operating income and earnings per share guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
The agreement is subject to regulatory clearance which is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
Pursuant to the closure, the Company will receive $45M in cash from Regina Miracle as consideration for its investment in the JV.