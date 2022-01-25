GE Q4 earnings quick read - weak guide has shares down ~5% in pre-market

Jan. 25, 2022 6:42 AM ETGCTAF, GEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
  • GE (NYSE:GE) reported Q4 earnings this morning, with margins, earnings and cash flow coming in ahead of expectations, but provided an outlook below expectations.
  • Revenue missed street estimates by ~8%, EPS of 92c beat street estimates by 10%, while free cash flow of $5.1b beat guidance of $4.3b.
  • However, the Company is forecasting adjusted EPS of $2.8-$3.5 (midpoint $3.2) versus street estimates of $3.9, an 18% miss at the midpoint; revenue guidance is in line with street estimates.
  • The Company flagged inflation challenges as a key headwind to 2022 results, and indicated that the most adverse impacts are expected in the Onshore Wind segment; a statement that aligns with comments from segment competitor Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) released last week.
