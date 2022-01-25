Chunghwa Telecom sees growth in 2022 revenue driven by revenue across segments
Jan. 25, 2022 6:46 AM ETChunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) expects 2022 total revenue to increase Y/Y by NT$ 2.32~NT$3.52B, or 1.1%~1.7%, to NT$212.80~NT$214B driven by increases in mobile communications revenue, broadband access revenue, data communications revenue and MOD revenue, as well as revenue coming from the expansion of emerging business in the digital economy.
- Income from operations is expected to decrease by NT$ 0.38B, to an increase by NT$ 1.15B, or -0.8%~2.6%, Y/Y.
- "In terms of video services, we will increase investment in MOD content and include popular sports events such as the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in our service offerings to further increase customer numbers and ARPU, driving the overall revenue growth of MOD and Hami Video," Chairman, and CEO Mr. Chi-Mau Sheih commented.
- Led by strategic investments, acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in 2022 is expected to increase by NT$1.18B to 36.77B.