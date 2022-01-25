Babcock & Wilcox's renewable segment secures $11M contract for biomass boiler
Jan. 25, 2022 6:51 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) announced that its B&W Renewable segment has won a contract for more than $11M to design, manufacture, supply, and install boiler equipment for a biomass boiler in Canada.
- B&W Renewable will replace pressure parts for the boiler and upgrade the design of its wood feed and air systems.
- Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. will provide the installation services.
- The company’s biomass-fueled boilers are used to generate heat, process steam, electricity, syngas, and/or bio-oil in a wide range of industrial and utility plants around the world.