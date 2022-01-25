Babcock & Wilcox's renewable segment secures $11M contract for biomass boiler

Jan. 25, 2022 6:51 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) announced that its B&W Renewable segment has won a contract for more than $11M to design, manufacture, supply, and install boiler equipment for a biomass boiler in Canada.
  • B&W Renewable will replace pressure parts for the boiler and upgrade the design of its wood feed and air systems.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. will provide the installation services.
  • The company’s biomass-fueled boilers are used to generate heat, process steam, electricity, syngas, and/or bio-oil in a wide range of industrial and utility plants around the world.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.