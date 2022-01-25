Shentel Business changes name to Glo Fiber Enterprise

  • Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) unveils a complete rebranding of Shentel Business to Glo Fiber Enterprise.
  • Glo Fiber Enterprise is powered by Shentel and will continue to offer the same high-level, local customer service, including a dedicated network operations center.
  • The company has also adopted a new logo and has changed the enterprise business web address.
  • "The rebrand comes at a time when there is a major focus on fiber networks and the benefits associated with fiber," said Craig Venable, Vice President of Commercial Sales at Shentel
