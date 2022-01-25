Raytheon Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.06, revenue of $17B misses by $280M

Jan. 25, 2022 6:56 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Raytheon Technologies press release (NYSE:RTX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $17B (+3.8% Y/Y) misses by $280M.
  • Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $3.2 billion; Free cash flow of $2.2 billion
  • Company backlog of $156 billion; including defense backlog of $63 billion

  • Outlook for full year 2022

  • Sales of $68.5 - $69.5 billion vs. $70.31B consensus.

  • Adjusted EPS of $4.60 - $4.80 vs. $4.96 consensus.

  • Free cash flow of approximately $6.0 billion. Assumes the legislation requiring R&D capitalization for tax purposes is deferred beyond 2022.
  • Share repurchase of at least $2.5 billion of RTX shares
