Raytheon Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.06, revenue of $17B misses by $280M
Jan. 25, 2022 6:56 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Raytheon Technologies press release (NYSE:RTX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $17B (+3.8% Y/Y) misses by $280M.
- Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $3.2 billion; Free cash flow of $2.2 billion
- Company backlog of $156 billion; including defense backlog of $63 billion
Outlook for full year 2022
Sales of $68.5 - $69.5 billion vs. $70.31B consensus.
Adjusted EPS of $4.60 - $4.80 vs. $4.96 consensus.
- Free cash flow of approximately $6.0 billion. Assumes the legislation requiring R&D capitalization for tax purposes is deferred beyond 2022.
- Share repurchase of at least $2.5 billion of RTX shares