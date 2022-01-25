Amarin gains as activist Sarissa raises stake
Jan. 25, 2022 6:59 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) is trading ~3.7% higher in the pre-market on below-average volume after Sarissa Capital increased its holding in the biotech company to ~6.1% from ~2.2% previously.
- According to a 13-D filing submitted Monday, the activist investor has executed multiple transactions to boost its stake, the last of which was on Jan. 24 to purchase 463K shares at ~$2.93 apiece in the open market for a total value of ~$1.4M.
- In November, Amarin (AMRN) shares jumped after Sarissa Capital disclosed a ~2.2% stake in the company.
- Amarin (AMRN) shares have dropped more than 54% over the past 12 months, and the marketer of VASCEPA for hypertriglyceridemia has yet to post an earnings beat in more than ten quarters. However, Buy ratings on the company far outnumber the Hold or Sell ratings currently.