Amarin gains as activist Sarissa raises stake

Jan. 25, 2022 6:59 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Hand putting money coins stack growing, saving money for finance accounting concept.

Charnchai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) is trading ~3.7% higher in the pre-market on below-average volume after Sarissa Capital increased its holding in the biotech company to ~6.1% from ~2.2% previously.
  • According to a 13-D filing submitted Monday, the activist investor has executed multiple transactions to boost its stake, the last of which was on Jan. 24 to purchase 463K shares at ~$2.93 apiece in the open market for a total value of ~$1.4M.
  • In November, Amarin (AMRN) shares jumped after Sarissa Capital disclosed a ~2.2% stake in the company.
  • Amarin (AMRN) shares have dropped more than 54% over the past 12 months, and the marketer of VASCEPA for hypertriglyceridemia has yet to post an earnings beat in more than ten quarters. However, Buy ratings on the company far outnumber the Hold or Sell ratings currently.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.