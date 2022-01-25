Nike gains after Wells Fargo calls out 'rare' buying opportunity

  • Wells Fargo upgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to an Overweight rating from Neutral as it expresses greater confidence in the FY23 setup and the trajectory of the China business. The firm sees a reasonable valuation floor with NKE trading at ~30x FY23 consensus vs. a peak level of 38X and vs. 24X pre-COVID.
  • Analyst Kate Fitzsimons: "With the shares -12% YTD (vs. SPX -8%), we see a favorable risk/reward and view the pullback as a rare buying opportunity for this best-in-class global athletic name, particularly ahead of accelerating trends into FY23. Further, following our recent checks in China, between greater marketing investments go-forward and improving supply, we expect the brand can sequentially improve from 2Q's -24% CC and LT is well positioned to retain its #1 market share position in the region."
  • Wells Fargo assigns a price target of $175 PT by applying a 37.5x P/E to the FY23 EPS estimate and supported by the discounted cash flow model.
  • Shares of Nike (NKE) are up 1.18% premarket to $147.73.
  • M&A watch: Peloton's collapse spins up Apple, Nike, Amazon acquisition chatter.
