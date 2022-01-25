Standard Lithium signs lithium offtake deal with Koch Minerals

Jan. 25, 2022 7:02 AM ETStandard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +8.8% pre-market on news it signed a letter of intent with Koch Minerals & Trading for the purchase of lithium chemical offtake and the procurement of key raw materials.
  • The LOI will seek to develop a market-based pricing mechanism for Koch Minerals to procure lithium hydroxide and other lithium chemicals produced by Standard Lithium at its flagship Arkansas project.
  • Koch also is expected to assist Standard Lithium with the effective procurement of key raw materials and chemical reagents by leveraging its expertise, networks and global scale.
  • While many speculative players exist in the lithium field, Standard Lithium is "an emerging future blue-chip lithium play," Austin Craig writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
