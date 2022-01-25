Archer-Daniels-Midland Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beats by $0.14, revenue of $23.09B beats by $2.88B
Jan. 25, 2022 7:02 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Archer-Daniels-Midland press release (NYSE:ADM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $23.09B (+28.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.88B.
- Shares -0.9% PM.
- CEO comment: “Our excellent performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2021 gives us great momentum going into the new year. We’re confident in our strategic plan continuing to deliver, which is why we’re pleased to announce an 8% increase in our quarterly dividend. I’m proud of our team, grateful for their efforts, and optimistic for another very strong performance in 2022 as we progress towards our strategic plan’s next earnings milestone of $6.00-$7.00 per share.”