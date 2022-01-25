American Express GAAP EPS of $2.18 beats by $0.34, revenue of $12.15B beats by $600M, boost dividend by 20%
Jan. 25, 2022 7:02 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- American Express press release (NYSE:AXP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.18 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $12.15B (+29.9% Y/Y) beats by $600M.
- Based on new growth plan and the benefits the company anticipate from an improving macro environment, the company expects to generate elevated levels of revenue growth in 2022 in the range of 18 to 20 percent (14.42% consensus) and earnings per share of $9.25 to $9.65 vs. $9.71 consensus. Longer term, as the economy reaches a steady state, our aspiration is to achieve revenue growth in excess of 10 percent and EPS growth in the mid-teens.”
- The company also plans to increase the regular quarterly dividend on its common shares outstanding by approximately 20 percent, from 43 cents to 52 cents per share beginning with the first quarter 2022, subject to approval by the company’s board of directors.
- Consolidated provisions for credit losses were $53 million, compared with a benefit of $111 million a year ago. The change in provisions primarily reflected lower reserve releases compared with a year ago, partially offset by lower net write-offs in the current quarter, with credit metrics remaining near historic lows.