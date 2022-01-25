Portfolio protection in volatile times: Where to invest?
Jan. 25, 2022 7:08 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stock investing since the global financial crisis has been heavily rooted in TINA, an acronym that stands for "there is no alternative." That has helped drive many of the explosive valuations we see today, however, the prospect of higher interest rates is starting to weigh on the sentiment. TINA has also created subcultures of its own, like the retail crowd, and the somewhat rebranded moniker "Stonks Only Go Up."
- Keep in mind: In any market environment, especially the current volatile one, it is important to have some portfolio protection. That includes diversification, having cash on the side, or staying in your long-term positions and not getting too emotional. Investors that do want to dip into pockets of the markets are generally advised to do so in smaller amounts as the trading landscape becomes clearer. Morgan Stanley thinks the S&P 500 can plunge another 10%, others disagree.
- For those wanting to buy, many analysts and traders have said it is (or was) time to get defensive, or rotate out of high-growth areas of the market in favor of safer bets. Others are searching for yields, like stable dividend payers, or even revenue producing tech players. Commodities, utilities, consumer staples and REITs are other sectors attracting attention, while some feel that "buying the dip" can be profitable in any number of sectors. Other strategies? Discuss in the comments section below.
- Eyes on earnings season: "Perhaps Apple, Microsoft and Tesla can come to the rescue with some knockout numbers when they report this week," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "On the other hand, a series of disappointing updates from these technology titans would only undermine sentiment further." Will Powell put in a word for the market at the latest Fed meeting?